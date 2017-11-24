BLACK FRIDAY: Ohio Valley Mall Hosts Chocolate Rush

Hundreds of shoppers made their way to the Ohio Valley Mall Thursday night and again Friday morning for Black Friday deals.

The mall hosted its first every Chocolate Rush giveaway at 6:00 a.m..

The first 200 shoppers outside the main entrance doors received a candy bar with a prize voucher inside the wrapper, including gift cards valued at $10 or more.

This was a change from the balloon drop of past years, but mall officials say they listened to their customers who requested something a little bit different.

They say aside from the great deals, people love to come to the mall for the atmosphere.

"There are people who just love the experience of coming out on Black Friday, being among the crowd, enjoying the early discounts, some of the early deals that some of the merchants have here, and they just like the feel of it. It feels like its an experience that starts the Christmas season," said mall spokesman Joe Bell.

One lucky woman even won a $500 gift card.

The Ohio Valley Mall is open until 10:00 Friday night with great deals at more than 100 retailers.