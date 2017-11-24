One Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash in Cadiz

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 250 in Cadiz.
Officials say a Ford Escape was traveling east before driving off the left side of the road, striking a mailbox, and hitting the back of a parked semi-truck.
The driver, Mark Cameron, 42, of Norwalk, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, Patricia Cameron, 49, also of Norwalk, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WTRF
