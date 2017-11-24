Oglebay Good Zoo Kid Fun Day

Parents who wanted to go Black Friday shopping without the kids had a chance to leave them with Oglebay Good Zoo.

The kids played games with instructors, made some crafts, had a chance to meet a few of the animals through the zoo, and even got to see the laser light show. The staff at Oglebay also taught the children about the different animals throughout the zoo.

They say it wasn't too busy, but they did have a good amount of kids throughout the day.