Local Shops Ready for Small Business Saturday

It's the fifth year Small Business Saturday has taken over the Valley, and local business owners tell me this is a day they always expect more traffic into their shops from the community.

The shelves are stocked, the posters are set, and the owners are ready for the surplus of customers.

"We hope to see increased revenue. It's probably one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year," said Nini's Treasure owner Nini Zadrozny.

The point of Small Business Saturday is to emphasize the importance local stores and restaurants have on our area, while bringing awareness to which ones are locally run.

"It gives people a chance to find out what's going on and what local people, who live right here, have to offer," owner of Under the Elder Tree Carrie Eller said.

Nini's Treasures in the Highlands has been in business for 23 years, and she says this movement has certainly made a change.

"Shop locally and support your own," said Zadrozny. "We're all from the Ohio Valley and we have to support each other to make it work."

And no matter where you go in the Ohio Valley, the sentiment remains the same.

"We're here trying to provide services and businesses and products; we're just here trying to support our own families and make the community a better place," said Eller.

As for what you can expect, "We hope to keep everyone smiling, we'll have lots of treats for them, we have some goodies planned, lots of promotions and giveaways," said Zadrozny.

"We'll be having a hot tea sampling, so you can sip while you walk around the market house," Eller said.

Under the Elder Tree in Centre Market will have a 10% off everything in the store sale, while Nini's Treasures has many different ones store-wide.

To see their store hours you can find them on their websites.