Martins Ferry Kicks Off New Christmas Tradition

Martins Ferry "Project Forward" committee looked at the city's annual Christmas parade, and thought about how to improve it.

Their efforts resulted in tonight's inaugural "Winterfest" in the city.

The event features family fun including live entertainment, an ice rink, local vendors, and an all around good time.

On top of that there's also the Christmas parade.

Winterfest Organizer, Dan Stephens said, "We feel like there's a lot of parades, there's a lot of things that go on in the valley. But there's not a lot to where we can come together and really enjoy one another also celebrate the 'meaning of Christmas.' And I know, we're a month early, but this is going to hopefully get the season kicked off here, have a nice annual event that we do every, every season."

Winterfest just wrapped up for the night at 10 p.m., but don't worry, you can still take part in all of the holiday festivities tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.