No Injuries After Small Plane Runs Off West Virginia Runway

A small plane failed to maneuver a turn and ran off a runway in West Virginia.



The Charleston Gazette Mail reports there were no injuries in the Friday morning incident. Yeager Airport spokeswoman Dominique Ranieri says the plane carrying two adults made a successful landing, but undershot the turn onto the taxiway.



Ranieri describes the incident as minor and says it didn't affect operations at the airport. She says the plane's wing clipped a sign along the runway, but no other substantial damage to the airport facility was reported.



Damage to the plane also appeared superficial, but it was towed to a hangar to make a more detailed inspection.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

