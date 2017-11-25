No Injuries After Small Plane Runs Off West Virginia Runway - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

No Injuries After Small Plane Runs Off West Virginia Runway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -

A small plane failed to maneuver a turn and ran off a runway in West Virginia.
    
The Charleston Gazette Mail reports there were no injuries in the Friday morning incident. Yeager Airport spokeswoman Dominique Ranieri says the plane carrying two adults made a successful landing, but undershot the turn onto the taxiway.
    
Ranieri describes the incident as minor and says it didn't affect operations at the airport. She says the plane's wing clipped a sign along the runway, but no other substantial damage to the airport facility was reported.
    
Damage to the plane also appeared superficial, but it was towed to a hangar to make a more detailed inspection.

