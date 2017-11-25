Shoppers Head Out for Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 25 marks Small Business Saturday, an initiative born in 2010 that supports locally owned and operated businesses.

According to American Express which helped launch the initiative, small business owners brought in more than $15 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2016.

Small Business Saturday is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving every year.

If you are out shopping, you are encouraged to use the hashtag #SmallBusinessSaturday on social media to promote small businesses in your community.

Dozens of Ohio Valley stores are participating, with many offering raffles, refreshments, or other prizes.