Local Businesses Take Advantage of Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday has only been around since 2010, but it has taken local communities by storm.

Travel down Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville and you will see signs in the shop windows and a "Shop Small" balloon tied to each parking meter.

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce has embraced Small Business Saturday with hopes of helping local businesses bring in more customers.

"It's huge because they don't get the traffic flow sometimes, and a lot of people that live here don't realize what's here until they go in the stores. If they can get the foot traffic, it helps pretty big," said Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce.

There are hundreds of small businesses across the Ohio Valley, and shoppers can take part in Small Business Saturday in nearly every community.

Shopping local has its benefits in addition to supporting the shop owner.

It also helps stimulate the local economy and generates tax dollars.

Cloud 9 Salon and Spa is a locally owned business in Martins Ferry.

Owner Bridgette Hardy encourages people to shop local because of the impact on the community at large.

"It's more than just supporting the hair salon down the street or the spa down the street. How much do you love your community? Let's do a little bit just to give back," said Hardy.

Although Small Business Saturday only comes once a year, the benefits of shopping local are year-round.