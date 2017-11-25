Martins Ferry Celebrates Day Two of Winterfest

Winterfest continued Saturday in downtown Martins Ferry.

Santa was available to take free photos with children in the morning, and there was a ice skating rink for both kids and adults.

There were also televisions showing the Ohio State and Michigan game and WVU and Oklahoma game.

Although this is the first year for Winterfest, hundreds of people came through Martins Ferry for the parade, Christmas tree lighting, and other great events.

"It came out of the Project Forward committee. It's something to try to get revitalization and revive the town a little bit, get people back in and interested. We worked on it for about six months, coming up with the idea and putting it together. The Project Forward group is really the ones that deserve all the credit for getting this going," said Mayor Robert Krajnyak.

The fun continues at the corner of 5th and Hanover Streets until 10:00 Saturday night.

Organizers say they plan to make the event bigger and better in the years to come.