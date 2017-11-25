Avoid Scams on Cyber Monday

A record number of Americans are expected to shop online this weekend and on Cyber Monday.

But experts warn online holiday shopping is also prime time for scammers.

Be extra careful shopping on a mobile browser because scammers can create fake websites that may look legitimate.

Also, watch out for fake apps that can steal your personal information or even try to extort money by locking your phone.

You should avoid clicking on any unsolicited e-mails because that could be phishing.

Finally, make sure to use a website with a valid "https" connection and a lock symbol.

Experts say websites with just "http" next to them are more vulnerable to attacks.