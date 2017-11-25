Local Church Celebrates Local Businesses

The First Presbyterian Church in St. Clairsville celebrated Small Business Saturday with a craft and vendor fair.
This is the second year for the fair, which benefits the church and some of its community service initiatives. There were 22 local vendors on hand, selling everything from handmade crafts to make-up.
They're hoping to raise a few hundred dollars from the event.
WTRF
