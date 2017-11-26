Teenage Boy Found Shot on Pittsburgh Street Dies From Wounds

According to Authorities a 14 year old boy who was found shot in the head this weekend in a Pittsburgh neighborhood has died from his injuries.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office says Augustus Gray, of Braddock, was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

He had been found about 12 hours earlier in the middle of a street in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Authorities also said the teen was shot one time in the head.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

But authorities don't believe it's connected to a drive-by shooting on Saturday in another residential area that left two young girls wounded.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

