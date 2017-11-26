Americans Expected To Spend Over $6 Billion On Cyber Monday

If Black Friday crowds were just too much or Small Business Saturday deals weren't enough, shoppers can rejoice.

Another big day is on the retail calendar: Cyber Monday.

Ohio Valley resident Taylor Long told 7News she'll definitely be participating.



"Oh, absolutely! It's on my favorite holidays of the year. I love that I don't have to deal with the lines. I do go Black Friday shopping and I have to say that Cyber Monday is much more convenient," Long said.

Of course, convenience is what it's all about.

Cyber Monday began in 2005 as a way to promote the relatively new concept of online retail.

Since then, it's become the largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

Officials said this year should be no exception.

CBS Market Watch Expert Tonya Garcia expects Americans to spend over $6 billion.

"Consumer confidence is high. It helps that people are working, they're earning money and they feel really good about the shopping environment. All of these things come together and when shoppers go out, they're ready to spend," Garcia said.



But before you log on and start ordering, it's important to remember a few safety tips.

Officials recommend monitoring your bank account, avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi, beware odd links and make sure to use unique usernames and passwords. If your password is easy to remember, it's probably not a great one.

Officials also advise to look for coupons and discount codes when shopping online.

You can also use a price tracking tool. That way you can know you're getting a true bargain.