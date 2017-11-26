Make Holiday Memories With Your Family At Feisley Tree Farms

Many families have taken to Black Friday as a holiday tradition, but for most families, the days after Thanksgiving mean decorating for the holidays and putting up the Christmas tree.

Of course, shared family time is exactly what Feisley Tree Farms is all about.

For the past 65 years, the farm has been bringing families together for an old-fashioned Christmas experience.

You can head out to the farm, choose a tree together, share some hot chocolate and then head home.

Co-Owner Theresa Feisley said the experience all about making memories and spending time together.

Her favorite part is seeing the same faces every year.

"It's amazing to me how many times the same people, come at the same time, on the same weekend and they're picking the tree at the same time. It's like a little reunion is going on here at Feisley Tree Farms and we're so happy to art of those traditions," Feisley said.

If you would like to go pick out a Christmas tree with your family, Feisley Tree Farm is open seven days a week.

You can also find their retail lot in St. Clairsville or find more information at FeisleyTrees.com.