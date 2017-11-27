Man Arrested For Burglary of Councilman's Residence

One man was arrested for the burglary of Councilman Dan Brown's Bellaire residence Sunday evening.

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, Michael Martin Kilgore, 45, was arrested Sunday evening around midnight after he was identified from Brown's surveillance camera.

Brown had reportedly been a victim of a previous burglary while he was in attendance at a council meeting.

Officers got a tip that Kilgore was staying in a vacant house in the 3700 block of Stark Street.

Kilgore was arrested without incident, and was taken to the Belmont County Jail for lockup.

The investigation in ongoing. Stay with 7News for updates.