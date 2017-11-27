City of Wheeling Confirms Closing of Footbridge

The city of Wheeling has confirmed that the footbridge connecting Haddale Avenue to Wheeling Jesuit's campus will be closed Friday.

There has been no official statement as to why the bridge will be closed, but Woodsdale residents have been concerned about the condition of the bridge.

The bridge is reportedly uneven and has some holes.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said the city expects that the bridge will need replaced.

We'll keep you updated with more details ahead of the closure for the rest of the week.