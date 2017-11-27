Police Search for Man Wanted in Connection to Elm Grove Stabbing, Robbery

Wheeling Police Officers are currently looking for a man they believe was involved in a reported stabbing and robbery in Elm Grove earlier this month.

Daniel Lee Wilson, 26, is wanted for First Degree Robbery in connection to a Stabbing/Robbery that occurred on November 5th near East Bethlehem Boulevard.

The victim told police he was riding his bike along the roadway when an unknown white male approached him and tried to take his belongings. The victim reportedly attempted to fight back, but was stabbed twice by the suspect.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to UPMC in Pittsburgh.

At the time of the incident, the victim described Wilson as a white male who was wearing blue jeans and a tan Carhartt jacket.

Wilson is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5-foot 11-inches, and weighing 135 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.