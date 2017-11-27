Man Involved in Bellaire Shooting Enters Plea Deal - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Involved in Bellaire Shooting Enters Plea Deal

One of the men allegedly involved in the shooting death of Joshua Gorayeb entered a plea in court on Monday.

James McMasters entered an Alford Plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutions say McMasters was the mastermind behind the events that lead to the June 7th Shooting in Bellaire.

Judge John Vavra accepted the plea.

McMasters will now be held without bond until his sentencing, which will be held December 11th.

