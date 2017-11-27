Man Involved in Bellaire Shooting Enters Plea Deal

One of the men allegedly involved in the shooting death of Joshua Gorayeb entered a plea in court on Monday.
James McMasters entered an Alford Plea to the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
The prosecutions say McMasters was the mastermind behind the events that lead to the June 7th Shooting in Bellaire.
RELATED: Warrants Issued for Remaining Suspects in Drug Related Shooting
RELATED: Belmont County Prosecutor Reveals New Information About Bellaire Shooting
Judge John Vavra accepted the plea.
McMasters will now be held without bond until his sentencing, which will be held December 11th.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.