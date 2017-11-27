WesBanco Arena Prepares for Symphony On Ice

Mark your calendars for a holiday spectacular in the Ohio Valley.

Symphony On Ice will be performed at 7 p.m., next Tuesday, December 5th at WesBanco Arena.

This popular event is always held in early December.

It features ice skaters of all skill levels, from five-year-olds to Olympic hopefuls.

As the Wheeling Symphony plays the music, middle and high school students are a part of a 300-voice chorus.

There are lots of seats still available, but the table seats down on the ice that include dinner and drinks are already sold out.

"So at this point in time, the seating options are in every level of the arena. From the 100 level, 200 level, all the way up to the 300 level," said Bruce Wheeler, Symphony Executive Director.

"It is symphony orchestra, there is a huge chorus which the volume is just wonderful. And then we have ice skating. And that really just sets the tone for winter and the holidays and it's a beautiful show," said Kim Sailer, Ice Coordinator.

It's the same ice that the Nailers Hockey team uses, but reduced by 16-feet along the sides.

They also warm it up just a bit, from 39 degrees for hockey, to 42 for figure skating.

Tickets are available at the WesBanco Arena Box Office, by phone at (304) 232-6191, or online at WheelingSymphony.com.