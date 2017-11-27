Congressman Visits Temporary Post Office in Cadiz

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson made a return to the Ohio Valley on Monday, stopping in Harrison County.

The Cadiz post office was condemned, and residents' mail has been going through the Jewett post office.

Congressman Johnson and Cadiz Mayor Ken Zitko stopped by the location of the new temporary post office.

There will be a mobile building at the Harrison Hills Administration Building. Residents will no longer have to make the 10 mile trek to Jewett to grab their mail.

"It is good news plus we are starting to work on a permanent site for the US postal service. It's very preliminary. Hopefully, we'll get a new building built in time," said Zitko.

"We need a permanent location here in Cadiz with all of the oil and gas business going on, the economic growth that's going on here in Harrison county. This is the county seat. It needs a post office," Johnson said.

There is no estimated timeline on the opening of the temporary post office, but they are hoping for the near future.