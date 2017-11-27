Bellaire Councilman Says Man Who Burglarized His House Came Back & Asked For Ten Dollars

Bellaire Councilman Dan Brown came home and discovered his house had been broken into.

As Brown was standing outside waiting for a contractor to come and secure the broken window, a man came up to him.

"The gentleman comes walking down the street," Brown said. "This is before I looked at the surveillance camera video because I hadn't had time at that point. And he asks if he can borrow ten dollars. I tell him I don't have any money on me, and he goes on his merry old way. Then I go inside and there's a picture of him going in my front window and stealing things from my house."

The surveillance video indeed shows a man, like a chick hatching from an egg, emerging through the window, one body part at a time.

His image was recognized.

"Our officers were able to locate him last night about midnight in the 700 block of Stark Street in a vacant residence," said Police Chief Mike Kovalyk.

Now 45-year-old Michael Kilgore is jailed for burglary.

"We believe that he may be the suspect that also broke into Mr. Brown's residence about a month ago while he (Brown) was attending a council meeting," said Chief Kovalyk.

Brown says the video shows the man going straight to the bowl where he keeps his change.

"He bee-lined right to it, so we're believing this is the gentleman who broke into my house the time before," he said.

"He's a suspect in several other incidents of theft," said the chief.

"I've had numerous people email me since then, saying this gentleman has broken into their house or their vehicles," said Brown.

Brown and the police chief both say security cameras are a good investment.

In fact, Chief Kovalyk says security cameras have even been instrumental in solving murder cases.