Thousands of Hunters in Ohio Turn Out For the First Day of Deer Firearm Season

Thousands of Hunters were out all across Ohio today for the first day of Deer Firearm Season.

Many sporting goods stores across the Buckeye State rely on the business from this day to get them through the year.

The Ohio Division of Natural Resources says hunting brings the state over 850 million dollars a year.

Many small business owners say it's interesting to see how the hunting past time is passed down through Ohio families.

Monty's Mosquito Lake Carry Out and Restaurant, Julie Blake said, "You know, great grandpas bringing their grand kids in and we get 4 and 5 generations coming in. and this is the nostalgic era, they want to bring them in and show them what it was back when everyone was hunting."

Deer Gun season also kicked off this morning in Pennsylvania.