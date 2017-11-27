Repairs to Water Main Means no Water for Some in Steubenville - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Repairs to Water Main Means no Water for Some in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

The Steubenville Water Department said on Monday that residents who live along Pleasant Heights and Lincoln Heights may experience low to no water pressure or discolored water beginning at 8 p.m.

This is all the result of crews making repairs to a water main in the 400 block of Lawson Avenue on Pleasant Heights. After the repairs have been made, the water department will issue any advisories or notices if needed.

If you have questions about the scheduled work, you can call the filtration plant at (740)283-6041.

