West Virginia Superintendent Visits Northern Panhandle

The highest person in West Virginia public education is touring the Mountain State and made a stop in Wheeling Monday night. West Virginia Superintendent Steven Paine addressed different issues that affect not only the county's school system. but the state as a whole.

Paine touched on career technical based curriculums, the recently passed road bond referendum, and the amount of credits needed to graduate high school. They are proposing that the minimum amount of credits to graduate be dropped from 24 down to 21 credits in order to give districts the flexibility for their own local responsibility.

He also shared his thoughts on the opioid crisis in West Virginia. Dr. Steven Paine said, "And so that's where we're at right now, and we're formulating strategies that we might suggest to local school districts. But I can assure you that we'll perform our best efforts to try and address solutions to the problems."

Dr. Paine is continuing his tour of the state Tuesday in the Eastern Panhandle.