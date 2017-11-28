WJU Updates Facility Usage Policies

According to university officials, Wheeling Jesuit University is cracking down on the public use of their facilities.
Officials say that the track is no longer allowed to be used by the pubic.
Below is a statement from WJU Chief of Staff, Mark Phillips:
“Our primary duty of care is to our current students. Our facilities are for use by our students and athletic teams first and foremost, and they must be given first priority for use. Recently, our students have expressed concern over their safety and the safety of members of the general public, who have been using our athletic facility while practices were taking place. In order to ensure the safety of all, we found it necessary to update our public access policy. West Liberty University, the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and the Ohio County Board of Education have similar policies that limit access to facilities without prior approval."
