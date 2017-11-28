Local Business Claims They're Losing Customers From Improperly Cleaned Culvert

Claire Andrews is like any family business owner.

Her and her family work long, hard hours, just hoping to make it another day.

But for years, their small motel in Chester, West Virginia has been flooded by water pouring off of State Route 2.

Now, they're afraid for their business's future.



"I'm under more water than I should be for where I'm at. I know that a lot of my property is below the road. I'm expecting to watch my property drain down, but the excess water and the hydroplaning is scaring me. Somebody's going to get hurt eventually," Andrews said.



Andrews tells 7News her drive way is being rutted, walls are starting to crumble, and one building is now completely closed to customers because the foundation is unsafe.

As you can imagine, all of these problems are now impacting business.

"The business is going down because of the water coming onto the property. People have to walk through the water to get in and out of their rooms on the front of the building and it makes people miserable," Andrews said.

Of course, the Andrews aren't the only ones impacted.

According to Andrews, over the past few years, countless drivers have hydroplaned in that area, risking their own lives and the lives of customers staying at the motel.

"They're hydroplaning in front of my bedrooms on the front: one, two and three. I have been walking across there before and had a car skim the side of my leg. There has been a sheriff, in February 2011, hit ice out there and when it really pours, we're a mess," Andrews said.



Now, Andrews tells 7News she's reached out to the Division of Highways.

But while officials have come out and cleaned the area, it still hasn't helped.

7News reached out to both the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Division of Highways for comment.

Stay with us for further updates.