Work Starting Again On Rush Run, State Route 7

If you travel Route 7, listen up.

Work is starting again on Rush Run after a mudslide over the summer.

You may recall, a 100 feet long and 60 feet high rock fell from the hillside during a storm back in August.

But officials are finally ready to see it go.

ODOT Project Engineer Adam Lytton tells 7News they're currently working on stabilizing the rock, which should be done by the first of the year.

After that, officials will start removal and then repair the hillside.

Stay with 7News for further updates.