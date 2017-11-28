Work Starting Again On Rush Run, State Route 7 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Work Starting Again On Rush Run, State Route 7

Posted: Updated:

If you travel Route 7, listen up.

Work is starting again on Rush Run after a mudslide over the summer.

You may recall, a 100 feet long and 60 feet high rock fell from the hillside during a storm back in August.

But officials are finally ready to see it go.

ODOT Project Engineer Adam Lytton tells 7News they're currently working on stabilizing the rock, which should be done by the first of the year.

After that, officials will start removal and then repair the hillside.

Stay with 7News for further updates.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.