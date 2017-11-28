Consensus on Tax Reform Difficult to Find

As congressional leaders push to pass a tax reform bill before Christmas, it seems, once again, that consensus is hard to find.

Republican Congressman Bill Johnson (OH - 6th District) supports the tax plan and says that if passed, the reform would mean more money in the pockets of the people.

"We've been limping along at 1.6 to 1.9 percent of GDP for the better part of a decade. Now, we get going at three to five percent, you're going to see opportunities created. You're going to see jobs. It's an important thing, especially for people here along the Ohio River," said Johnson.

Support for the tax plan in the United States Senate follows party lines, with two outliers: Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Davies of Montana.

They have both said they will not vote to support the bill as is because it favors big corporations over small businesses.

Policy and Outreach Coordinator for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Seth DiStefano agrees.

He says the proposed plan hands out disproportionate tax cuts that benefit the wealthy.

"West Virginia only has about 800 millionaires, right? I don't think it's responsible to be passing tax legislation that overwhelming benefits them while we have so many people who struggle," said DiStefano.

The Republican-led Senate can only afford to lose two votes in order to pass the bill.

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that they are in a "very good position" after the Senate Budget Committee's passage of the GOP tax plan.

He accused Democratic leaders of being "all talk" and "no action."