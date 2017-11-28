Local Organizations Participating In Giving Tuesday

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have passed, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a more recent worldwide campaign to have one day celebrating the gift of giving back. It's celebrated the day after Cyber Monday, and this gives you a chance to donate goods or money to organizations that take part.

Sam Amberg, the Director of Operations for Grow Ohio Valley, said, "It's meant to increase advocacy, raise some donations, all that kinds of good stuff and just to show you that every person can make an impact." Mary Hess, the Executive Director of Unity Center, said, "You're giving gifts to everyone else, just not to forget your local non-profits that give a little gift to the non-profits during this season."

Some of those organizations are right here in the Ohio Valley, like the Unity Center and Grow Ohio Valley. They have been using Facebook as a way to get the word out and accept donations. Amberg said, "This is our first year participating in Giving Tuesday. We're really excited to just to see what the community response is." Hess said, "Now is the time to give. I mean there are people that are suffering with different addictions every day. So every day is a good day. But specifically, it's just to remember the community and that you can have an impact on your own community through supporting the Unity Center."

The Unity Center has partnered with other organizations and will match all the money raised through their Facebook campaign. Grow Ohio Valley is raising money through their Facebook too, but you can also help out through their website www.growOV.org

And it's never too late to donate. Both organizations accept goods and money any time of the year.